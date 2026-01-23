West Indies U-19 beat South Africa to reach Super 6

The West Indies Under-19 team moved into the next round of the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, following their 55-run victory against South Africa on Thursday, January 22, 2026. They played their last game at High Performance Oval in Windhoek, Namibia. Their victory placed them in 2nd place in Group D, following Afghanistan who placed number 1 in the group.

Captain Joshua Dorne created history when he broke an international record for most-capped captain in Youth One Day Internationals for the West Indies Under-19 team. This record was previously held by Kraigg Brathwaite of Barbados and former captain of the West Indies Test cricket team

The top three teams from Group A and D will form one group, while the top three teams from Group B and C will form the second group in the Super 6 round. The number of points, matches won, and net run rate for the matches played with other Super 6 qualifying teams will be taken forward by each of the teams. As the West Indies finished at the second position of Group D, the team will have to play against the first and third placed teams of Group A.

Match details

The West Indies team was struggling at 115-4, after losing three wickets in just one over. Zachary Carter delivered the best batting performance for the team. He made 114 runs out of 104 balls.

Carter formed a good partnership of 78 runs with Jonathan Van Lange, and the innings was stabilized, bringing their total score to 234. Shaquan Belle was at the forefront of the bowling team. He took 6 wickets for 40 runs. South Africa was bowled out for 179 runs.

Zachery Carter won the Player of the Match. He said, “This World Cup century means the world. I had to work hard for it. It showed if we fight and keep fighting, we have the potential to go very far in this tournament.”

West Indies U-19 team will play against Ireland in their opening match in Super 6 on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at the HP Oval and their second match will be on Wednesday, January 28, at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.