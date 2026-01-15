West Indies announce U19 Squad for 2026 ICC Men's U19 World Cup in Namibia and Zimbabwe

The 15-man squad includes top performers from regional competitions, with Joshua Dorne set to captain and Jonathan Van Lange named vice-captain for the tournament starting January 15.

15th of January 2026

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the West Indies Rising Stars Men’s U19 squad for the ICC Men's U19 World Cup, 2026. The tournament will start from January 15, 2026 to February 6, 2026 and is set to take place in Namibia & Zimbabwe.

The 15-man squad includes a number of individuals who performed well in regional competition and in recent international youth series. West Indies also recently won a 7-match Youth ODI series against England (5-2) in Grenada. They also won a 7-match series against Sri Lanka (4-3) earlier in the year.

Joshua Dorne, a top order batter will lead the U/19 team for the tournament. All-rounder Jonathan Van Lange will be the vice captain. Also returning to the team is Jewel Andrew, who played in the 2024 U19 World Cup for the region. He is the youngest West Indies cricketer to play in T20I and ODI.

West Indies were drawn in Group D along South Africa, Afghanistan and Tanzania. The entire group stage will be held at the High-Performance Oval in Windhoek, Namibia. They will have warm-up matches against Ireland and Japan in Windhoek prior to the tournament.

Full Squad 

  • Joshua Dorne (Captain) 
  • Jonathan Van Lange (Vice-Captain) 
  • Jewel Andrew 
  • Shamar Apple 
  • Shaquan Belle 
  • Zachary Carter 
  • Tanez Francis 
  • R’jai Gittens 
  • Vitel Lawes 
  • Micah McKenzie 
  • Matthew Miller 
  • Isra-el Morton 
  • Jakeem Pollard 
  • Aadian Racha Kunal 
  • Tilokani 

Reserves 

  • Brendan Boodoo 
  • Tyriek Bryan 
  • Earsinho Fontaine 
  • Deshawn James 

Match Schedule 

Warm-up Games

  • West Indies vs Ireland – 10 January, Windhoek 
  • West Indies vs Japan – 13 January, Windhoek 

Group Stage

  • West Indies vs Tanzania – 15 January (3:30 am AST / 2:30 am JAM)
  • West Indies vs Afghanistan – 18 January (3:30 am AST / 2:30 am JAM)
  • West Indies vs South Africa – 22 January (3:30 am AST / 2:30 am JAM)
Latest

Ana Allen

