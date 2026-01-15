West Indies announce U19 Squad for 2026 ICC Men's U19 World Cup in Namibia and Zimbabwe

The 15-man squad includes top performers from regional competitions, with Joshua Dorne set to captain and Jonathan Van Lange named vice-captain for the tournament starting January 15.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the West Indies Rising Stars Men’s U19 squad for the ICC Men's U19 World Cup, 2026. The tournament will start from January 15, 2026 to February 6, 2026 and is set to take place in Namibia & Zimbabwe.

The 15-man squad includes a number of individuals who performed well in regional competition and in recent international youth series. West Indies also recently won a 7-match Youth ODI series against England (5-2) in Grenada. They also won a 7-match series against Sri Lanka (4-3) earlier in the year.

Joshua Dorne, a top order batter will lead the U/19 team for the tournament. All-rounder Jonathan Van Lange will be the vice captain. Also returning to the team is Jewel Andrew, who played in the 2024 U19 World Cup for the region. He is the youngest West Indies cricketer to play in T20I and ODI.

West Indies were drawn in Group D along South Africa, Afghanistan and Tanzania. The entire group stage will be held at the High-Performance Oval in Windhoek, Namibia. They will have warm-up matches against Ireland and Japan in Windhoek prior to the tournament.

Full Squad

Joshua Dorne (Captain)

Jonathan Van Lange (Vice-Captain)

Jewel Andrew

Shamar Apple

Shaquan Belle

Zachary Carter

Tanez Francis

R’jai Gittens

Vitel Lawes

Micah McKenzie

Matthew Miller

Isra-el Morton

Jakeem Pollard

Aadian Racha Kunal

Tilokani

Reserves

Brendan Boodoo

Tyriek Bryan

Earsinho Fontaine

Deshawn James

Match Schedule

Warm-up Games

West Indies vs Ireland – 10 January, Windhoek

West Indies vs Japan – 13 January, Windhoek

Group Stage