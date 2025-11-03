West Indies announces T20 squad for New Zealand tour

The five-match tour, set for November 5–13 in New Zealand, will help prepare the team for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

Cricket West Indies announced the squad for the upcoming West Indies Men’s T20 International series against New Zealand. The West Indies team will play five matches which are scheduled between November 5 and November 13, 2025, in New Zealand. According to CWI, this tournament will play an important role in preparing the team for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

Matthew Forde, who suffered a shoulder injury earlier this year, was also named in the squad. Also returning to the team is all-rounder Shamar Springer to strengthen their team’s bowling aspect. He was called back as the team was facing injury issues, which ruled out Ramon Simmons and Jediah Blades from this series.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie will not play in this tour due to a loss of recent form linked to a technical issue with his bowling action. As New Zealand’s conditions are not expected to favor spin bowling, Motie will use this break to work with specialists through a partnership between CWI and the Royals Sports Group in South Africa. The goal is to get him to correct his technique and to rebuild his confidence before the SA20 tournament in December.

CWI also shared that Clinical Psychologist Krisnan Hurdle will also join them on their tour to New Zealand as Mental Skills and Performance Coach.

Director of Cricket Miles Bacombe said, “The addition of a Mental Skills and Performance Coach reflects our commitment to developing the complete cricketer. At the elite level, success is as much about mindset and composure as it is about technical ability.”

West Indies squad against New Zealand

Shai Hope (Captain)

Alick Athanaze

Ackeem Auguste

Roston Chase

Matthew Forde

Jason Holder

Akeal Hosein

Amir Jangoo

Brandon King

Khary Pierre

Rovman Powell

Sherfane Rutherford

Jayden Seales

Romario Shepherd

Shamar Springer

West Indies v/s New Zealand - Match Schedule

1st T20I: November 5 – Eden Park, Auckland (2:15am AST/1:15am in Jamaica)

2nd T20I: November 6 – Eden Park, Auckland (2:15am AST/1:15am in Jamaica)

3rd T20I: November 8 – Saxton Oval, Nelson (8:15pm AST/7:15pm in Jamaica)

4th T20I: November 9 – Saxton Oval, Nelson (8:15pm AST/7pm in Jamaica)

5th T20I: November 12 – University Oval, Dunedin (8:15pm AST/7:15pm in Jamaica)