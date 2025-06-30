Two firefighters killed, one critical after targeted gunfire assault in Idaho

It was reported during the investigations that two firefighters died at the scene while a third firefighter was in critical condition who was immediately rushed to the operating room

Idaho: In a tragic incident which unfolded on Saturday afternoon, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, firefighters who were responding to a brush fire on Canfield Mountain became the target of gunfire. The first emergency call was recorded at around 1:30 pm. Shortly afterwards the crews arrived at the scene and were greeted by gunfire which authorities say was a calculated attack.

It was reported during the investigations that two firefighters died at the scene while a third firefighter was in critical condition who was immediately rushed to the operating room. Officials suspected that the fire may have been set on purpose to get first response teams into a situation of danger.

Also in that attack what is known is that a high calibre rifle was used which fired from great distance. Reportedly, the shots were fired from several different directions which created chaos and uncertainty regarding the number of suspects present during the gunfire.

Law Enforcement response and ongoing search for suspects

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office reacted immediately, exchanging gunfire with the suspect. As the situation escalated, it was reported that more help was called in which included the SWAT teams, the FBI tactical units, and the Department of Homeland Security agents. At one point, authorities issued a shelter-in-place order to the mountain residents.

Although the ban has been lifted for Canfield Mountain Trailhead and the nearby area, the residents are still advised to monitor official government sources for updates on the ongoing fire and to stay alert when leaving their houses.

In the evening on Saturday, law enforcement officers found a dead male suspect near the fire line, along with a used firearm. As of now, the investigations continue to determine whether the dead suspect acted alone or if there were other accomplices.

Governor Brad Little calls the incident “heinous”

Governor of Idaho, Brad Little described the attack as a “heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters.” He asked the public to pray for the families of the fallen and for the injured fireman’s recovery.

“Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more,” said Little in a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).