Trinidad: Two elderly men found dead in burnt car in North Oropouche

Police discovered the charred remains inside the trunk of a burnt vehicle near a remote quarry site in North Oropouche.

28th of April 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: The charred remains of two elderly men were found dead on Monday, April 27th, in a burnt vehicle which was discovered near a quarry site in North Oropouche. Both the men had been reported missing less than 24 hours earlier after leaving Lopinot Village together on Sunday afternoon.

The victims have been identified as Kenneth Gill, resident of Trincity and Bernard Mahabir, also known as “Sumir,” resident of Prescott Lane, Tunapuna. Both the men are believed to be in their 70s. 

According to police reports, the officers found a burnt white Nissan Tiida (PCX 9805), at Tapana Road, near a quarry site in North Oropouche in a remote bushy area while they were on an emergency search for two men. 

Upon searching the car they discovered the charred remains of two elderly men inside the trunk who were reported missing on Sunday, by their family members. After that the officers immediately processed the scene and transported the bodies of both the men to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause behind their death.

Since then the officers attached to TTPS have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and during the initial investigation, the officers discovered that an ATM card of one of the men was used at locations in Sangre Grande and Arima before they were discovered. 

Authorities stated that the discovery has raised suspicions that robbery may be a motive in the killing but there is no official confirmation. They further stated that officers attached to the Arouca Police Station had initiated inquiries into the disappearance, but the case quickly escalated into a double homicide following Monday’s discovery. 

Officers are further urging the people with information to come forward and  help piece together the events if they know about the incident or about the suspects who are behind the attack. Reportedly, both the men were reported missing by their families on Sunday, after they failed to return home and their phone calls went unanswered. The families reported to the officers that they saw both the elderly men on Sunday, at around 5 p.m., as they left together for the Lopinot Village in Gill's white Nissan Tiida (PCX 9805).

The investigation into the matter is ongoing and further details will be provided when available.  

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Ana Allen

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