Dominica’s Ocean Edge Hotel to open by end of 2025, boosting local economy and jobs

PM Skerrit emphasized that the hotel, developed by a local Dominican, reflects the government’s vision to create jobs, boost the economy and attract vital investments to advance the country.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit shared an update on the Ocean Edge, which also goes by the name of Ocean Oasis, will open before the end of 2025. This hotel is located in Castle Comfort and is being financed by the Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

PM Skerrit said that the project of the hotel construction is being developed by a local Dominican. It is a part of the government’s vision to empower local Dominicans in an effort to “create jobs, in the effort to expand the economy, in the effort to ensure that we can have the kind of accommodation and investments that we need in the country to take the country to the next level.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that Dominica needs an increase in the number of hotel rooms to better serve their guests. He recalled that in the past, some were against the government for concentrating on building new hotels. However, he noted that quality rooms are important if the nation wants to profit from tourism.

“I recall some years ago we were criticized by the opposition for building hotel rooms. People felt like we don’t know why we need hotel rooms. But for you to really truly benefit from the tourism industry, you need rooms. Because people have to find a place to sleep. People can open a tent and sleep in an open patch. We need rooms and we need high quality rooms where people can enjoy what Dominica has to offer,” added PM Skerrit.

He also highlighted the project’s wider benefits. The hotel will employ many people to work directly. At the same time, local taxi operators, fishermen and farmers will see growth in their businesses. More fish, vegetables and fruit grown in Dominica will be sold to the hotel.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit also said that there is great interest in the opening of Ocean Oasis. He noted that the hotel will play a large role in the growth of Dominica’s tourism sector and economy.

“And I think there is huge excitement toward its opening. We are seeing a huge number of visitors to our country. We need more rooms,” said the Prime Minister of Dominica.