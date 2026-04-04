Trinidad man hospitalised after brutal triple attack in Santa Flora

He was shot, slashed and run over by three attackers, who remain at large while police continue their investigation.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 24-year-old man is hospitalised after a brutal triple attack in the early morning of Sunday, March 29, at Jacob Settlement No. 3 Junction, in Santa Flora. Witnesses reveal that he was shot, chopped and run over by a vehicle during a vicious attack.

According to police reports, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Kevon Panteau, a resident of Jacob Settlement, who was liming with friends at Jacob Settlement No. 3 Junction at around 4:35 a.m.. Moments later three men identified as Nathan Duncan, Travis and Pappy approached him.

Following the approach, a sudden verbal argument broke out between the victim and the suspects following which the suspects initially left the area leaving the argument in between. However, minutes later all the three suspects returned to the area in a silver coloured Toyota Corolla, with Duncan behind the wheel.

After that one of the suspects Travis came out from the vehicle with a firearm and opened fire at the victim,reacting to which the victim tried to escape but was shot in the left calf and shin. The victim still tried to run but the second suspect Pappy chased him and attacked him with a cutlass, slashing him in the back.

However, the series of altercation did not stop here as the attackers got back into the vehicle and drove over Panteau before speeding off the vehicle and leaving the area. After that the bystander immediately contacted the police officers and took him to the Siparia Health Facility where he was initially receiving treatment before being transferred to the Point Fortin Hospital for further treatment.

On arrival at the hospital, the officers found the victim with multiple injuries where the doctors stated that the victim sustained gunshot injuries to both lower limbs and abrasions to his back and shoulders.

Since then the officers launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter while the crime scene investigators processed the area to gather evidence from the scene. As of March 31, no suspects have been arrested as they are on the run.

Authorities stated that the investigation into the matter is still ongoing while urging the public to assist by providing any information about the incident or about the suspects.

The community of Trinidad and Tobago are shocked with the incident as many people are reacting to the incident. Some people commented “That's why I keep my circle small and guess what the devil is busy these days so I rather stay home and pray more.”