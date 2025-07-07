Trinidad and Tobago: Police Report Surge in Violence with Two Dead and Seven Injured in Eastern Division

In a public statement on Sunday, Senior Superintendent Christopher Paponette, Head of the Eastern Division, reassured the public that the division remains “firmly in control.”

Trinidad and Tobago: In the past 72 hours, the Eastern Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has reported a spike in violence, including the incidents which led to the death of two men and injuries of seven others at the hands of unknown perpetrators. These incidents occurred across the regions of Valencia, Matura, and Sangre Grande.

Issuing a public statement on Sunday, Head of the Eastern Division and Senior Superintendent, Christopher Paponette assured the public that the Division remains “firmly in control”. He further stressed the implementation of a coordinated and intelligence-driven investigation for all recent attacks.

Incidents under active investigations

The first incident reported the death of a 20-year-old Jeremiah Lord at Thomas Trace, Matura on Friday, July 4th which followed an incident of suspected confrontation. Another man was reportedly injured in this incident, who is still in the hospital.

On July 5th, Saturday, a gunfire was started on a vehicle in Sangre Grande at Katwaroo Trace, which left four people injured including a woman. Police suspect that this incident is related to ongoing criminal rivalries.

Kelvin “Balo” Paul (39-years-old) was fatally shot and died of his wounds from what the police say was a premeditated attack on Sunday, July 6, in KP Lands, Valencia. Also, the shooting left two other men in critical condition who are currently hospitalized. The police authorities continue investigating this case while the motive behind it remains unknown.

Crime rate falls despite recent violence

Senior Superintendent Paponnet reported that despite these recent reports of crime, a positive trend in crime reduction for the first half of 2025 has been noted. The Division saw a 18% drop in violent crimes and a 8% decline in Serious Reported Crimes as compared to the same period in 2024.

Also noted was an 81% increase in the number of firearms seized and a better performance in crime detection which went up from 44% to 53%. At present, the authorities have put in place 24/7 patrol, stop and search operations, and an increase in police presence in high risk areas.