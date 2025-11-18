Trinidad and Tobago Police probe murder of Rideshare Driver Avanelle Abraham

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a rideshare driver in Montrose, whose car was stolen during the attack.

18th of November 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: Police have started an in-depth investigation into the murder of Avanelle Abraham, who was 38-years old at the time of her death. She was shot and left on the Maraj Street in Montrose on Sunday evening, November 16, 2025.

Abraham lived at Penco Street in Montrose. Earlier that afternoon, she accepted a ride share job. The police believe that she was killed for her car. As of yet, there is no information on which ride share company she was with or where she picked up her passenger or passengers.

Her car, which was a silver Kia Cerato registered PDZ 3276 is still missing. According to police reports, she was still paying off the car loan.

Investigators said that the passenger or passengers tried to rob her and ordered her to get out of the car. Relatives told the Ian Alleyne Network that Abraham was a woman who stood up for herself. They said that she would fight for what belonged to her.

Police further reported that she resisted the attack. She was shot in the head and thrown from her car. The suspects left the scene and took her car.

Her body was found around 5:15 p.m. on November 16, after police had responded to reports of gun fire. At the scene, they found her lying in the roadway with a shot to the left side of her head. A cushion was put under her legs. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents said they heard one gunshot around 4:58 p.m. They also reported seeing a silver car which was speeding out of Maraj Street. Police believe that the vehicle was Abraham’s stolen car.

Police are continuing with the investigations into the death of Abraham and are also looking for the suspect or suspects and her missing car.

