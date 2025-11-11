Trinidad and Tobago: Businessman Vishnu Lalla found dead; Police Officer among suspects

Trinidad and Tobago: A 63-year-old businessman, identified as Vishnu Lalla, was killed in a bushy area at Brechin Castle, Couva on Sunday. The case has caught widespread attention after it was suspected that one of the suspects arrested was a police officer.

According to police officials, Lalla was kidnapped on Saturday, November 8. His family received a ransom demand of $100,000 for his safe release. Fearing for his life, the victim's relatives managed to come together and pay a part of the ransom. But before any further communication could be done, Lalla’s body was found in a remote area near Brechin Castle the next day.

Investigators believe that Lalla may have been killed prior to the ransom request, which causes suspicions that the kidnapping was a ploy to extort money from his family. The exact details of his death is not yet known, but police suspect that he was targeted and possibly betrayed by people in his own circle.

Two suspects detained

Two arrested suspects, which include a police officer, have been detained and taken into police custody as part of the investigation. Police are now working to determine the role each played in the crime of abduct and kill. Police officers were looking for more evidence throughout Sunday, and collected some forensic evidence at the scene. Police said that the investigation remains ongoing as they are doing everything in their power to bring the people responsible to justice.

Locals cite their frustration

One of the netizens, Roxy Love stated on Facebook, “I hope they show the face of the police just like how they show other criminals, crime is crime criminal is criminal same people even if you have on a uniform.”

Crystal Arjoon wrote, “Somebody call ah shot on uncle and make it look like kidnapping because no way alyuh kill that man for small money.”