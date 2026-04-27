Trinidad and Tobago broadcaster Sadhruddin Mohammed dies at 63

Sadro was celebrated for his deep connection to Indian music and culture, his storytelling, and his ability to blend humour with meaningful songs on air.

27th of April 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: A veteran radio personality, Sadhruddin "Sadro" Mohammed passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday, April 26, at the age of 63. His death has shocked and left local media, radio and music industry, and his fans in mourning. 

The news of his death was confirmed in a statement released by Radio 90.5 FM (The People's Station) on Sunday morning, April 26. They confirmed that “Mohammed passed away peacefully in the early hours on Sunday.”

Sadro was a cultural icon in Trinidad and Tobago, and was a mainstay on Radio 90.5 FM, where he was celebrated for his deep connection to Indian music and culture. His achievements were the pride for his family and his radio industry.  

He was also regarded as a pillar of his radio show because of his amazing voice which always used to move his fans who loved him for his shows. His fans mostly loved the way he used to blend his humour. 

He was a great story teller and used songs in a way that resonated deeply with his audience and blew away their minds. His show was the most loved show of the radio channel as he used to offer not just entertainment but a sense of connection and familiarity.  

Many people paid tribute to the personality including Radio 90.5 FM  as they described him as a "cherished member" of their family whose voice served as a daily companion to many. In a statement issued on Sunday morning, the FM channel said “they are sad to tell that Veteran broadcaster Sadro Mohammed is no more.”

They wrote “Mohammed is an irreplaceable member of their family and was someone whose warmth, wit, and wisdom has left a lasting impression on colleagues and listeners.” “He always had the ability to uplift the spirits of people and bring joy through radio, which earned him a special place in the hearts of many people,” they further mentioned.

The station further indicated that funeral arrangements are still being finalised, as his relatives from abroad are expected to come in the upcoming days and then only more details will be shared. 

Mohammed’s death has left many people in mourning, marking the end of an era for his listeners and fans. Many people have poured their condolences and said “he will always be remembered for his nature, voice, humour, and warmth.

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Ana Allen

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