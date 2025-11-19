Travee Technologies expresses shock and condolences following death of Rideshare Driver Avanelle Abraham

Authorities are still investigating Abraham’s death, believed to be the result of a robbery, and are searching for the suspects and her missing car.

19th of November 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: Travee Technologies Ltd. was shocked after hearing the news of the death of rideshare driver Avanelle Abraham. They extended their sympathies to her family and friends and said that this incident is a shock to the entire transport sector.

In a press release issued on Monday night, Travee said that Abraham did not have an account and was also not a Travee driver at the time of the incident. However, the company said that this tragedy highlighted the fact that many drivers today face dangerous issues as they work to put food on the table.

The company issued a strong statement against the violence. They condemned the incident that resulted in death. It said that no one should lose their life for trying to make an honest income. “No person should face harm while simply trying to make an honest dollar,” the statement read.

Safety measures 

Travee brought to the attention of the public the safety features which they have on their platform. These measures are put in place for the protection of both drivers and passengers.

  • SOS emergency button
  • Live GPS tracking
  • Mandatory rider verification
  • Ride logs that require a unique PIN for each trip

Travee also said that they are still dedicated to work with national authorities to improve transportation safety in Trinidad and Tobago. They asked all drivers and riders to be alert and to use the safety features that they offer.

Details of the incident

Police launched an investigation into the death of 38-year old rideshare driver, Avanelle Abraham, which took place on November 16, 2025. The victim was shot and then dumped at Maraj Street in Montrose. 

Abraham was a resident at Penco Street and had just taken on a shift as a rideshare driver. The police believe that the reason for the killing was a robbery of her silver Kia Cerato which is still missing. According to the authorities, she put up a fight against the suspect/suspects, which included physical resistance before the fatal shooting to the head.

Her body was discovered at around 5:15 pm on Sunday, after reports of gunfire which was recalled by residents as a single shot and a silver car which sped off immediately. At present, authorities are still on the look out for the suspect or suspects and are also working hard to recover the missing car.

Ana Allen

