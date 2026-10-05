Trans Guyana Airways plans direct Georgetown-Cayenne flights under new aviation agreement

Trans Guyana Airways is preparing regulatory requirements for at least two weekly non-stop flights between Georgetown and Cayenne, a route expected to cut travel time to about 75 minutes.

5th of October 2026

Guyana: Trans Guyana Airways is progressing with its plans to create a direct link between Georgetown and Cayenne. This decision follows a new aviation agreement signed between the Caribbean nation and France.

The Guyanese airline is preparing the administrative and regulatory requirements for at least two weekly non-stop flights. The service will still need approval from the relevant authorities before continuing with the operations.

The new route will reduce travel time between the two destinations to about one hour and 15 minutes. Travel by road and other surfaces can take up to 24 hours. This direct link will provide travelers and businesses with a faster alternative.

This development follows the signing of a new Air Services Agreement in Georgetown on September 30. Guyanese Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar and French Ambassador Olivier Plançon signed the agreement to replace the bilateral framework that was in place since 1976.

TGA has been selected to operate the scheduled flights as per the new agreement. The agreement will also help the airlines from the two nations to form business relationships. This includes codeshare and joint marketing arrangements.

The proposed route will not only give travellers a faster route between the two Guiana Shield neighbors. Passengers may also gain access from Cayenne via Air France Airlines to more destinations within the French Caribbean, Europe, and other parts of the world.

TGA expects that the new service will boost tourism, commerce, investments, and business travel while facilitating travel between Guyana and French Guiana. The airline also expected the possibility of establishing economic ties within the broader Guiana Shield region.

TGA looks forward to playing its part in turning this landmark agreement into an operating air bridge between Georgetown and Cayenne, bringing Guyana and French Guiana closer together and creating new opportunities for our people, businesses and region,” stated the authorities.

The agreement was signed during an aviation safety forum that included the participation of both the International Civil Aviation Organization and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

TGA sees the proposed route as an extension of its activities overseas. The airline also said that the project shows how government policy and private-sector investments can be combined to build new transportation links.

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