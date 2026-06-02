Tobago Man Disarms Armed Robber During Attempted Beachside Hold-Up

A 67-year-old man seized a gun left unattended by a robber during an attempted robbery at Back Bay Beach in Tobago, forcing the suspects to flee before police arrived.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 67-year-old man acted courageously as he managed to disarm his attacker and forced him to flee during the brazen daylight attack that occurred on Saturday, May 30, at Back Bay Beach, located along Courland Road in Mt. Irvine, Tobago.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Saturday, at around 1:30 p.m., at Back Bay Beach, located along Courland Road, Mt. Irvine, when the old man, victim, had traveled to Tobago with his relatives. Upon reaching, the beach victim sat inside his silver Toyota Voxy while waiting near the shoreline.

While the victim was waiting, two masked men, one armed with a firearm approached the victim and entered his vehicle without his permission and announced robbery while demanding cash and valuables.

The assailants or robbers then managed to steal roughly $1,000 TT from the elderly man's wallet, however, during the encounter, the robber carelessly placed his firearm down on one of the vehicle seats.

The old man then noticed the abandoned gun and seized the opportunity by grabbing the weapon in his hand following which the suspects got startled and abandoned the rest of their robbery and fled the scene on foot into the nearby coastal bushes.

The victim then contacted the officers and reported about the incident, responding to which the officers immediately arrived at the scene. On arrival the officers seized the weapon identified as a Glock 21 pistol along with five rounds of live ammunition and took it in custody.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attempted robbery incident. Officers are actively trying to locate the suspects and are looking into the registration record books of annunciations to find the name of the suspects in an attempt to arrest them. Officers stated that no person was harmed during the incident and did not sustain any injuries.

The matter is currently being investigated by the officers to apprehend the robbers and further details will be provided when it becomes available.