Tobago Carnival 2025 promises a colorful celebration of culture and music

Tobago Carnival celebrates the island’s history and culture while offering a modern, sustainable festival experience that blends traditional heritage with contemporary style for both locals and visitors.

7th of October 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: The Tobago Carnival is scheduled to take place from October 24 to October 26, in Scarborough. It highlights the island’s unique identity, rooted in folk traditions, while embracing modern influences. This festival is a celebration of colors and music, marking itself as one of “the greatest shows on earth.”

Tobago Carnival pays tribute to the island nation’s history and culture while creating a modern and sustainable celebration for both locals and international visitors alike. The festival is a transformative that blends heritage and contemporary style. 

Positioning itself after the fall equinox in the Northern Hemisphere and the start of spring in the South, Tobago Carnival has positioned itself on the map for global travelers looking to explore a different and dynamic Carnival experience. 

Tobago Carnival 2025 Calender

  • Thursday, Oct 2 - Junior Calypso Monarch, Shaw Park Complex, 10 am
  • Friday, October 17 - Monarchs of Mas, Market Square Car Park in Scarborough, 7 pm
  • Saturday, October 18 - Pan Omega (Tobago Panorama) 
  • Wednesday October 22 - Tobago Soca Titans, Market Square Car Park, 7pm
  • Thursday October 23 - Thursday October 23 - Calypso Monarch Competition
  • Thursday October 23 -  Rox Glo, Cyd Gray Stadium in Roxborough, 8 pm
  • Saturday, October 25 - Tobago Dutty J’Ouvert, Streets of Scarborough, 4 am
  • Saturday, October 25 - Night Mas Pre Pump, Show Park Complex in Eastern Complex, 7 pm
  • Saturday October 25 - Night Mas, Streets of Scarborough, 5 pm
  • Saturday, October 25 - Steelpan and Powder, Streets of Scarborough
  • Sunday October 26 - Traditional Mas, Streets of Scarborough, 9 am
  • Sunday, October 26 - Parade of Bands, Streets of Scarborough, 11 am
