Three citizens of St Kitts and Nevis named in King Charles III’s 2025 Honours List

Their inclusion in this year’s honours list has been met with nationwide pride, as the Federation prepares to celebrate their official recognition.

St Kitts and Nevis: Three citizens from the twin island Federation have been honoured for their outstanding achievements and community service in the 2025 Birthday Honours List, by King Charles III. The details were shared with the public by Government officials through a press release on October 20, 2025.

The official release noted, Ambassador Jacinth Lorna Henry-Martin, Irma Christina Johnson, and Sylvester Anthony received honours in the Order of the British Empire. They have been recognized for their contributions in the fields of public life, community service and the law.

These three honourees are examples of dedication, service and excellence. Their recognition by King Charles III has brought great pride to the entire Federation, marking a special milestone and celebration of hard work and their country’s development.

Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin to receive OBE for Diplomatic Service

Jacinth Henry-Martin, who is a representative of St Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, will be awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE). This honor is for her remarkable contribution to public life, diplomacy and culture. In her role as a diplomat for St Kitts and Nevis, she represented the values and interests of the country on the international stage. This accolade is a reflection of her great contribution to national growth and cultural trade.

Irma Christina Johnson recognized for Cultural Impact

The Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) award went to Irma Christina Johnson, who is also known as the Mother of Culturama. She has been contributing in public service and community outreach, using culture as her passion to bring people together and uplift them. Her leadership and creativity has played a key role in the preservation and passing on of the islands’ heritage which has made her a cultural icon.

Sylvester Anthony honoured for service to Justice

Another MBE is awarded to Sylvester Anthony for his great service to the law and the legal profession. He is widely admired in St Kitts and Nevis for his honesty and integrity, professional ethics, and his role in public prosecution. His commitment to the Rule of Law and nurturing young legal talent has left an indelible mark on the island nation.