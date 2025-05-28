Thea Lafond Gadson and Asa Bantan to represent Dominica at Caribbean Week

Dominica: Olympic gold medallist, Thea Lafond and Bouyan singer Asa Bantan are all set to represent Dominica at the Caribbean Week as guest speakers in New York this June. The event organised by Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) will take place from June 1st to 6th.

The Caribbean Week this year is going to be held under the theme, “Caribbean Resilience: Crafting Tomorrow’s Tourism.” This year’s event is even more special as it aligns with the inauguration of the Caribbean-American Heritage month and will feature several influential personalities across the Caribbean and the United States appearing as a guests at the event.

The Caribbean Tourism organisation in response to Lafond’s participation at the event expressed their pride as they wrote, “Born in Dominica, Thea’s journey is one of perseverance, pride and purpose. From joining her high school track team on a whim to becoming an NCAA All-American and triple jump record holder at the University of Maryland — she has always soared to new heights.”

In response to Bantan’s participation the CTO wrote, “Known across the globe as the “Bouyon Boss” and “Wet Fete King,” Asa Banton is bringing his intellect and high-energy, crowd-moving performance to Caribbean Week in New York 2025!”

The Caribbean Week in New York (CWNY) is an annual event, which is organised in alignment with the Caribbean-American Heritage Month, and marks a significant platform to attract tourism to the Caribbean. The event embodies the cultural and economic richness of the Caribbean Region.

Apart from the two renowned faces many other key figures across Dominica and other Caribbean Islands are expected to come at the event to participate in the Caribbean Week and share their success stories with the attendees.

However, Thea Lafond and Asa Banton’s presence at the event will act as a major representation of Dominica on an international level. The key figures are expected to share their views related to their journey over the years and provide their nation a recognition on a global scale.