Team St. Kitts and Nevis Departs for NACAC U18 & U23 Championships in Mexico

A five member team has been sent to represent St. Kitts & Nevis in NACAC U18 and U23 Championships, being held in Mexico from July 10 to 12.

St. Kitts and Nevis: A five member team including four players and one coach departed from St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday, 8 July, for Tlaxcala, Mexico, where the four athletes will compete in the NACAC U18 & U23 Championships from July 10 to 12. The team is led by coach Royston Queeley and will represent the Federation against some of the region’s top young track and field athletes.



The team consists of four athletes who recently competed at the ANOECS Championships held at the Kim Collins Stadium in St. Kitts & Nevis. Khylinn Prentice will compete in the U18 boys’ 100m and 200m, Tejuan Webbe in U23 men’s 110m hurdles, Alexander Caines in the U23 men’s 800m and Kaliyah Jones in the U23 women’s 400m.



While sharing the information online, the St. Kitts & Nevis Athletics Association extended its best wishes to the players and their coach before the championships.

The association said that "We are proud of your dedication and commitment, and we wish you every success as you compete against the region's best."

The athletes will be competing against competitors from across North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The players will aim to improve their performances after representing the Federation at the ANOECS Championships.

The NACAC U18 & U23 Championships are organised by the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC).

It brings together some of the best young track and field athletes in the region. It also provides competitors with an opportunity to gain international experience while competing regionally.

This year’s championships will be held at the Estadio Una Nueva Historia in Tlaxcala, Mexico. It will be held from July 10 to 12 and the athletes will compete in several track and field events across the U18 and U23 categories.