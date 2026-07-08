CARICOM welcomes French Guiana as 8th Associate Member

Nearly 14 years after applying, French Guiana officially joined CARICOM as its eighth Associate Member, allowing participation in regional programmes while remaining without voting rights.

8th of July 2026

St. Lucia: French Guiana has officially become the eighth Associate Member of CARICOM on Tuesday, July 7, just two days after Martinique officially took its seat for the first time in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on Sunday, July 5.

President of the Territorial Collectivity of French Guiana, Gabriel Serville, and the new Chairman of CARICOM, PM of St. Lucia, Philip J. Pierre signed the accession agreement during the 51st Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government which was held in St. Lucia from July 5 to July 8.

As an Associate Member, French Guiana can now participate in the 51st Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM.

The territory can also take part in other CARICOM programmes and discussions in areas such as education, health, transport, tourism, digital innovation and climate resilience.

However, it does not have voting rights within the regional bloc and cannot participate in decisions relating to foreign policy and trade, because these remain under the jurisdiction of France and the European Union.

This announcement was made just two days after Martinique joined as the seventh Associate member. Martinique’s associate membership took effect on June 16, 2026, after the signing of its accession agreement in February 2025 and the ratification of the Agreement on the Privileges and Immunities of CARICOM.

French Guiana has applied for associate membership in CARICOM in the year 2012. After nearly 14 years, the French territory officially signed the accession agreement on July 7. The application process was revived in 2021 under the leadership of President of the Territorial Collectivity of French Guiana, Gabriel Serville.

The Chairman of Conference and PM of St. Lucia, Philip J. Pierre said that, “French Guiana’s participation as an Associate Member will provide opportunities for closer dialogue and cooperation in areas of mutual interest.”

He also thanked the Government of France and the representatives of French Guiana for their engagement and cooperation.

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