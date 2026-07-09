PM Kamla welcomes CARICOM’s decision to seek CCJ opinion on Secretary-General reappointment

CARICOM has issued a statement agreeing to the request of Trinidad & Tobago to seek an advisory opinion from CCJ about reappointment of the Secretary-General, PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar has later supported this decision.

9th of July 2026

CARICOM Heads of Government have agreed to seek an advisory opinion from the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) over the reappointment of Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett after Trinidad & Tobago maintained its objection to the process used to extend her tenure.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 7, CARICOM agreed to commence proceedings under Article 212 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas to obtain an advisory opinion from the CCJ.

Following the statement, PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar welcomed this decision of CARICOM to support Trinidad & Tobago’s proposal. The decision was announced after the Heads of Government Retreat on Monday, July 6, when Trinidad & Tobago objected to the reappointment process.

The Community acknowledged that, “this is the very purpose for which the CCJ was created to be a treaty interpretation body.” CARICOM further agreed that “the status quo with respect to the re-appointment of the Secretary-General shall remain unless and until the Community considers the said Advisory Opinion from the CCJ.”



It noted that the matter would be resolved in an amicable manner, while allowing CARICOM to continue conducting its affairs without any disruptions.

According to the Heads of Government, the ongoing review of CARICOM’s governance architecture is a part of a broader mandate which was approved at the previous Heads of Government meeting in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The statement also mentioned that the process should not be viewed as questioning the integrity of any member state or individual. It should be viewed as a demonstration of the community’s commitment to good governance and continuous improvement.

In response to the statement issued by the Community, PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar expressed support for this decision and said “I am pleased to announce that today the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) accepted and approved my proposals relating to issues surrounding the Re-appointment of the Secretary-General.

She explained how she maintained Trinidad & Tobago’s objection to the process used in the reappointment of the Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett and suggested for it be referred to the CCJ  for an advisory opinion in accordance with Article 212 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.

She then thanked the Colleague Heads for supporting Trinidad & Tobago’s proposal which was viewed as CARICOM’s commitment to the highest standards of good governance and institutional improvement.

She added that, “this outcome is a testament to the Chairmanship of CARICOM by the Honourable Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, who facilitated consensus and the opportunity for the region to move forward in unity, to advance the well-being of all the people of CARICOM.”

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