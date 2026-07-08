‘EU move against CBI programmes poses existential threats to OECS economies,’ warns Premier Brantley

St. Kitts and Nevis: Leader of the Opposition and Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley has warned that devastating consequences cab be faced by OECS countries with Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes as they have been put on notice by the European Union (EU) that those programmes must be shut down by 2028. The OECS nationals could also be barred from visa-free access to Europe.



According to an opinion piece published on Tuesday, 7 July, Brantley said that as per regional reports, five OECS countries with CBI programmes, including, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Lucia have been formally notified by the EU that these programmes must be shut down by 2028.



He described the move of the European Union as “an existential threat to OECS economies.” Along with statistical figures, he stated that many countries in the region are highly dependent on revenues generated through their CBI programmes.



He noted that revenue from CBI programmes accounted for around 15 to 25 percent of annual government revenue in St. Lucia, 30 to 35 percent in Grenada, 40 to 60 percent in Dominica and as much as 60 to 70 percent in St. Kitts and Nevis.



Brantley further stated these numbers depict that OECS economies’ heavy dependence on a single industry, adding that such dependence leaves the region vulnerable to policy decisions which are made outside the Caribbean.



He said, “I have argued for some years and I believe it must now be clear to many that my own country St. Kitts and Nevis desperately needs to ex66pand and diversify its economy."



He referred to a speech that he delivered at the inaugural congress of the Democratic Peoples Movement in Grenada on March 22, 2026, and said that he has already warned about the risks of relying on a single source of government revenue too heavily.



Premier Brantley wrote, "It is no secret that the European Union wants these CBI programmes to end," while noting that similar programmes have been discontinued already in Malta and Cyprus.



He also supported Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne who has publicly commented about this matter and argued that the EU should provide alternatives or compensation if it wants to shut down an important source of revenue for OECS countries.



However, Brantley further the EU would not likely provide any alternatives as its priorities are focused on domestic issues and rising global security concerns.



He called for urgent action and urged the OECS governments to diversify their economies by investing in renewable energy, agriculture, food security, the creative economy, special economic zones and offshore education.



He also encouraged governments to attract investment from existing economic citizens, incentivise local and diaspora investment, enhance the cruise tourism sector and adopt policies aimed at increasing population growth.



He said that, “food security is national security," while highlighting the need to improve regional agriculture and reduce dependence on imported food.



He argued that Caribbean countries should receive a greater share of the economic benefits generated by the cruise industry and stated, "the Caribbean currently accounts for 45% of the global cruise industry," while capturing only a small portion of the overall revenue.



As he concluded the opinion piece he urged Caribbean leaders to rely on their own efforts rather than expecting external assistance.



He said, "There is no one coming to save the Caribbean. We of the OECS must save ourselves. The Caribbean region must save itself."