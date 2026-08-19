St Vincent: Teen injured as Kingstown records third shooting in three days

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: A 17-year-old girl was injured in the early hours of Sunday, August 16, near Grenadines Wharf in Kingstown, during the third shooting incident reported in the capital in three consecutive days.



The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. as people were leaving the area. According to preliminary information, shots were fired at a motor vehicle.



The 17-year-old was taken to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical care after sustaining the gunshot injury. According to police, her condition is stable, while investigation is underway to find out what led to the shootings.



This was the third consecutive incident in three days reported in the capital. Before this, one shooting incident was reported on Saturday morning, August 15 outside a Middle Street establishment.



The Saturday incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. when two men, aged 24 and 21, were approached by a masked man who was carrying a firearm. Police said that the suspect attempted to fire the weapon before he shot several times as the two men ran from the area.



Neither of the two men were injured, but a nearby vehicle sustained damage to its front windscreen from the gunfire. The suspect then moved away from the area. The last known direction where he traveled to was the gas station and Paul’s Avenue.



Before these incidents, another shooting incident was reported late Friday night, less than 12 hours earlier at the same Middle Street establishment.



A 29-year-old man allegedly opened fire after entering the establishment while several people were inside.



A 25-year-old woman from Lowmans Leeward was shot in her left arm and was taken to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for treatment. She was later discharged.



People at the establishment were able to disarm the man before handing him and the firearm over to the police. The weapon was identified as a .38 revolver.



The suspect was also injured during the confrontation and remains at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital under police guard.



Although the Friday and Saturday incidents occurred near the same location, police have not confirmed whether they are connected. The Sunday shooting is being investigated separately.



Investigators are requesting members of the public who may have any information on any of the three shootings to come forward and assist with the cases. Police said that further information will be provided as the investigation continues.