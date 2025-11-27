St Kitts and Nevis welcomes 16,000+ passengers as four cruise ships dock at Port Zante

St Kitts and Nevis: Four ships docked at Port Zante in Basseterre on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. These cruises brought along more than 16,000 passengers, creating a very busy day for the Federation’s tourism sector. Passengers were excited to explore the natural beauty, culture, and history of St Kitts and Nevis.

The four cruise ships that arrived yesterday were - Allure of the Seas, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Beyond, and Mein Schiff 2. Each ship brought thousands of passengers, whose arrival benefitted the overall economy and local businesses, including taxi operators, vendors, hotel owners, tour guides, and restaurants.

The Allure of the Seas, the largest of the four vessels, arrived in St Kitts and Nevis from St Thomas and accommodated 6,582 passengers onboard. Celebrity Apex brought along 3,163 passengers and arrived from Puerto Rico in the Dominican Republic, while Celebrity Beyond carried 3,642 passengers. These three cruises were followed by Mein Schiff 2, which brought 2,810 passengers to St Kitts and Nevis and arrived from St. Maarten.

Once these cruises were docked at Port Zante, the passengers started to explore the island nation. Hundreds of visitors toured the beaches at Frigate Bay and the South East Peninsula, while some others walked around beautiful landmarks in Basseterre, which included the Berkley Memorial at the Circus, the St. George's Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral, Independence Square, the War Memorial and Palms Court.

Some passengers also bought locally-made products including - souvenirs, perfume, and jewellery. Many visitors also went on organized tours on selected areas of the island via taxis and enjoyed a ride in the St Kitts Scenic Railway. Passengers also visited the Brimstone Hill Fortress National park, Romney Manor, and Batik and Black Rocks.

Visitors who were seeking more adventurous activities, went snorkeling, sailing to Nevis, golfing, casino gambling, and hiked to Mount Liamuiga. The 16,197 passengers that arrived in St Kitts and Nevis also enjoyed the local cuisines and local bars, experiencing an unforgettable day.