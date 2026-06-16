St Kitts and Nevis to host Investment Gateway Summit 2026 from June 17-20

The four-day summit will bring global investors and policymakers together to explore investment opportunities, economic growth strategies, and partnerships across key sectors in St Kitts and Nevis.

St. Kitts and Nevis will host the third edition of the Investment Gateway Summit (IGS) 2026 from June 17 to 20 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. This event is expected to attract investors and business leaders from around the world.

The summit will promote investment opportunities across the Federation. It will focus on economic growth, international partnerships, and long term development plans. The event is a part of the government’s efforts to position the country as a strong investment hub in the Caribbean.

IGS 2026 will include panel discussions, presentations, and networking sessions. This will give participants the chance to meet government officials and private sector leaders and connect directly with key decision-makers.

One of the main topics of the summit will be citizenship and global mobility. Discussions will be held on how investment migration is transforming all over the world. It will also highlight the transformation of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship Programme to meet the international standards while also supporting national growth.

Sessions will also focus on business regulations, market entry procedures, and support available to foreign investors. Experts will also discuss opportunities for business growth across the Caribbean region.

The summit will also highlight major growth areas, which include tourism, real estate, infrastructure, technology, and renewable energy. New and existing projects are also set to be showcased to potential investors.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew said that the summit will improve current ties and create opportunities for future connections. He said, “Wherever you are in the world, I encourage you to come home, not just in presence but on purpose, to deepen your relationship with the nation you choose and embrace your place in our shared story.”

Executive Chairman of the Citizenship Unit Calvin St. Juste also stated that the summit would be an opportunity for discussing global viewpoints while highlighting the vision for the future of the Federation.

“IGS 2026 will provide a platform for meaningful engagement, new partnerships, and valuable conversations that support sustainable growth and international collaboration,” he noted.

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