St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship wins four awards, including Programme of the Year, at Caribbean Investment Summit 2026

St. Kitts and Nevis won four awards at CIS 2026, including “Programme of the Year,” for making its Citizenship Programme faster, clearer and more effective.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Citizenship Programme of St. Kitts & Nevis has won four awards, including the top honour, Programme of the Year at the Caribbean Investment Summit (CIS) 2026 held in Saint Lucia. The recognition follows recent changes to the Citizenship Programme that aim to speed up applications and make the process transparent.

This achievement marks an important milestone for the country’s Citizenship Programme, which has undergone major reforms in the past two years. The Citizenship Unit was transformed into a statutory body to improve governance, increase transparency, and reduce political interference.

The Executive Chairman of the Citizenship Unit, Calvin St. Juste, accepted the awards on behalf of the Federation. He said that the recognition is a result of the hard work and commitment of the team.

According to St. Juste, the reforms were meant to make the world’s oldest Citizenship Programme more secure and effective. He said the programme has now entered a new stage of leadership.

“To receive the ‘Programme of the Year’ honour—among three other prestigious awards—is a powerful validation of the relentless journey we began 20 months ago. When we transitioned to a statutory body, our mission was clear: to take the world’s first citizenship programme and make it the world’s most secure and efficient,” said the Executive Chairman of the Citizenship Unit.

The Federation received awards in four major categories. These include the Programme of the Year award, Sustainable Development Impact Award, Time to Citizenship Efficiency Award, and the Caribbean Impact Award.

Recognition across key areas of performance

The “Programme of the Year” award highlighted the successful implementation of the country’s reforms and its global leadership in the investment migration field.

The Sustainable Development Impact Award recognized the programme’s support for the government’s vision of becoming a Sustainable Island State. Officials said that the programme continues to contribute to national development projects and the achievement of long-term economic goals.

The Time to Citizenship Efficiency Award was won for the second year in a row. The award recognizes the programme’s ability to process applications quickly without compromising strong due diligence standards.

The Federation also received the Caribbean Impact Award for setting regional standards and promoting economic growth in the Caribbean.

St. Kitts and Nevis to host CIS27

During the Caribbean Investment Summit (CIS) 2026, it was revealed that the federation will host the CIS27 next year, highlighting the nation’s growing influence in the industry.

The Citizenship Unit will also host the Investment Gateway Summit 2026 from June 17 to June 20. This year’s theme is “Connect, Collaborate, and Celebrate,” and is expected to bring together citizens, investors, and industry leaders from across the world.