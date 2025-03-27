Guyana sets Healthcare goals for 2030 with five-year extended National Healthcare Initiative

The announcement was made on Tuesday during a groundbreaking collaboration, emphasising on their plan to modernise and expand the health system of Guyana.

With a vision to transform and elevate the healthcare sector of the nation, the Government of Guyana announced a five-year extension of National Healthcare Initiative. The administration signed a collaboration with Mount Siani Health System and Hess Corporation with their vision of achieving a world-class healthcare in Guyana.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during a groundbreaking collaboration, emphasising on their plan to modernise and expand the health system of Guyana. Notably, this agreement was initially signed three years ago in 2022 which has already led to substantial advancements in healthcare.

This extension of the National Healthcare Initiative has been built on the significant progress made since the 2022 launch of the initiative. Sharing their areas of focus to achieve a healthier Guyana by 2030, the President Irfan Ali noted that the next phase of the national initiative will be organized around the Government’s vision for six key pillars.

Six pillars of Focus to achieve by Guyana by 2030

World Class Cancer Care – Guyana aimed at establishing a first-in-class national cancer centre to screen and treat breast, cervical, prostate and other common cancers that cause the most deaths in Guyana. Under the first phase, the authorities aimed at expanding much-needed cancer screening, diagnostic and treatment options while, the second phase will offer advanced tertiary oncology services to the entire community in Guyana.

Women’s and Children’s Hospital – Guyana also aimed at making new National Women’s and Children’s Hospital which meets international quality standards, providing high quality care for all the women and children.

Community-Centred Care: The authorities will also be looking forward to transform the health system completely, ensuring everyone in Guyana, especially youth and vulnerable people, can receive health screenings, primary care treatment, and supportive services.

Quality Improvement: The authorities also aimed at implementing a national programme with a vision to improve the quality, safety, and delivery of health services – from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), the country’s largest hospital, to regional hospitals to every health centre and post.

Digital Health: Guyana will also mark the implementation of first national electronic health records system, aimed at ensuring digital health systems in the region by 2030.

Capacity Building: The Government of Guyana aimed at continuing to work hard for building in health workforce development, resource planning, management, and financing.

Achievements earned by Guyana in first phase of Healthcare Initiative

Since the collaboration in 2022, the Guyana’s health department has achieved significant progress. As per the data, over 35,000 Guyanese children have had comprehensive health screenings completed by the Ministry of Health. Along with that, over 900 nursing assistants has been graduated from the Ministry of Health’s training programmes in 2025 and joined the health workforce.

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation has also marked quality improvements which has improved not only the safety of the patients but also provided a new model for a national quality improvement programme.