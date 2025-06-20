St Kitts and Nevis set for 2025 Nationals and Club Championships on June 22

The championships will kick off at 11:00 AM, showcasing top athletes from St Kitts and Nevis, from rising stars to veteran sprinters.

St Kitts and Nevis: The St Kitts & Nevis Nationals and Club Championships 2025 is all set to be a standout event in the nation’s sporting calendar. To be held on June 22nd at the Nevis Athletics Stadium, this exciting event is going to be a display of great sportsmanship, intense competition, and national pride.

The sporting event is set to begin at 11:00 AM, as the championships will see the best of St Kitts and Nevis’ athletes, ranging from rising stars to the veteran sprinters. According to sources, spectators will enjoy the intense competition, powerful performances and dramatic results by the athletes who will compete to deliver a glorious finish and will create unforgettable moments for the audience.

Admission fees for the St Kitts & Nevis Nationals and Club Championships 2025 is $5 and $10, making outing a great option for families and sports fans, who can come forward to support the efforts of the local clubs and see the making of the next national champions.

Notably, the Nationals and Club Championships present exciting sporting action which also serves as a base for identifying and developing future sport talent. The event is a celebration of the nations’ focus on sports development and its strong track and field culture.

Spectators are invited to get in early, take their place, and see the charged atmosphere which sets in as athletes push themselves to the max. For the die hard fan or the sport’s new guest, this event is an experience they should not miss.

The St Kitts and Nevis Athletics Federation shared the announcement on their official Facebook page that read, “Don’t miss the St. Kitts & Nevis Nationals and Club Championships 2025 — where speed, strength, and pure determination collide!” They further wrote, “Come feel the adrenaline, cheer on our elite athletes, and witness the future of track and field!”