St Kitts and Nevis: Prison Law strengthened to improve national security

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has undertaken a new and strict action by strengthening the Prison (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to improve national security. In a recent debate, he presented a major modernization of the decades old Prison Act.

The updated law highlights increasing worries about the smuggling of the dangerous contraband replacing it into correctional facilities including controlled substances such as mobile phones and related items.

PM Drew who also serves as the Minister of National Security, expressed strong support for the Prison (Amendment) Bill in the National Assembly, stating the legislation as a critical measure in the Government's broader plans in reducing crime and protecting public safety across the Twin Island Federation.

The amendments in the bill are part of the government’s comprehensive strategies for safeguarding public safety, maintaining order and to preserve the peace that the communities enjoy in the federation.

The newly amended Section 23 defines that individuals who attempt to introduce prohibited items in the prison, or help their trafficking, will receive increased penalties and Section 24 now criminalises the smuggling of harmful tools commonly used by criminal groups, such as mobile phones, SIM cards, drugs and sharp objects.

The amended Prison Act increased the fines of smuggling from EC$1,000 to EC$50,000 and increases the maximum prison offending sentence from 6 months to 10 years.

Dr. Drew stated “These changes will make our prison safer, and they will help to stop any nefarious activities behind bars. The only activities we want behind bars, Madame Speaker, are activities of rehabilitation that could increase the possibility of their successful reintegration into our society.”

As per the reports, PM Drew also assured that they will remain committed to introducing additional progressive rehabilitative programmes.

He also highlighted the ELEVATE programme as a key platform that will be used to reach and support as many inmates as possible in their personal development and reintegration journey.

Before the amendment, the old Prison Act mainly focused on custodial detention and maintaining order within the prisons. It majorly lacked provisions for prisoner reform and rehabilitation. Apart from that the penalties for smuggling of contraband were relatively very low.

The Prison (Amendment) Bill 2025 marks a significant step in the government’s extended efforts to modernise the justice system and ensure a safer, more secure St Kitts and Nevis.