St Kitts and Nevis launches Renaissance Project to accelerate affordable housing across the nation

Nearly 200 homes are either completed or under construction as part of the National Housing Corporation’s Renaissance Project.

5th of October 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: The National Housing Corporation (NHC) has announced an important initiative called the Renaissance Project to accelerate home building plans across the country. The project features housing developments in areas, including Stapleton, Harry Phipps, Ottley’s, and Sandy Point.

It focuses on constructing affordable, high-quality homes for families and strengthening communities through modern and resilient housing developments. Notably, a team from the NHC recently paid a visit to some of the construction sites to check on their progress. 

At Harry Phipps, 10 two bedroom homes are being built. As Assistant Technical Manager Davina Shoulette reported, work on the project started on July 14, 2025. Four separate contractors operate at the site. She also added that the houses are in various stages - some are under foundation, while others have completed superstructure level.

In Stapleton, construction of 19 homes are also moving ahead. NHC General Manager Jonelle Rawlins shared that more land has been cleared for new housing projects. She added that construction at Gillard’s Meadow, Newton Ground, and Sandy Point will soon start.

Construction will be happening all over the country, and we are actually awaiting more land in different areas to start cleaning and clearing to start construction,” noted Rawlins. She also shared that NHC is continuing its mission to provide homes for low income families. 

Expanding housing opportunities

Two of the buildings on East Street are already completed, and there will be another one beginning later in the year after the old buildings are demolished. Construction is already underway at West Street, where a four-storey building is being constructed. The first floor has already been built and NHC is completing the second one.

Rawlins emphasized that nearly 200 houses are either completed or under construction. The above figure does not count new developments in Gillard's Meadow, Newton Ground, and Sandy Point.

She thanked the NHC team for their tireless efforts and commitment to improving housing standards. The Renaissance Project, she added, would enable more families to acquire comfortable and safe homes in the months to come.

