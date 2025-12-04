St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party opens Official Headquarters ahead of Centennial Celebration

The new headquarters provides a permanent home for the Labour Party, honoring past leaders and strengthening its role as a stable political force.

4th of December 2025

The St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party has officially inaugurated their headquarters, marking a significant milestone for the political party in nearly 100 years of party's service. 

Prime Minister Terrance Drew made this announcement through a video message he shared on his social media. He emphasized the commitment that he made when he was elected in 2022 and called it a permanent home for the organization.  

Dr Drew said that SKNLP was established in 1932 and is nearing its 100th anniversary, marking a historic legacy of political leadership and their service to the region. The leader took the moment to honour the past icons who shaped the Labour Party and helped the island grow and develop over the years.  

He highlighted the role of Manchester, Bradshaw, Southwell, Limor, Douglas and many others whose contributions built the foundation of the modern labour movement, “The illusion of having a headquarters dogged us for years.” 

He further admitted that the party has successfully raised the necessary resources to purchase the property that will proudly serve as the official headquarters of the party. He described the moment as “exciting, liberating, and a renewal of our great party.” 

Dr Drew emphasized that the new headquarters will also serve as a central space for collaborations, meetings, planning and community building, “Finally, we have a home.” 

He also highlighted the contribution of the SKNLP in the making of this headquarters by naming each minister including; 

  • Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley 
  • Next Deputy Leader, Comrade Konris Maynard 
  • Senior Minister and former Party Leader, Dr. Denzil Douglas 
  • Comrade Dr. Doyle Clarke 
  • Comrade Kenneth Douglas 
  • Comrade Leonata Nelson 
  • Comrade Marsha Henderson 
  • Comrade Samuel Duggins 

With this new headquarters, St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party positions itself to continue leading as a stable political force both nationally and regionally.  

Let our party continue to build to higher and higher heights. Long live Labour for the good that we can do for all of our people” said Prime Minister Terrance Drew.  

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

George Henry

Related Articles

Tobago Heritage Festival to celebrate July filled with several exciting activities. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Tobago Heritage Festival to celebrate July filled with several exciting activities

18th of June 2024

In picture: Sacred Ibis, a gregarious bird. (Credits: Good Morning Saint Lucia - Vibes at Sunrise, Facebook)

Good Morning Saint Lucia to kick off with episode about Sacred Ibis

4th of January 2024

Grenada's offshore oil and gas reserve potential being checked. (Image credits: Google Images)

Grenada set to investigate its oil and gas reserves

27th of September 2023

HelpAWS launches search for 'Our Cover Pup' in Saint Lucia || Picture Courtesy: HelpAWS (Facebook)

HelpAWS launches search for ‘Our Cover Pup’ in Saint Lucia

27th of August 2023

“I’ll revert to you as earliest,” says Governor-General as he replies CCM, PAM’s letter

“I’ll revert to you as earliest,” says Governor-General as he replies CCM, PAM’s letter

22nd of April 2022

Prez Ali donates equipment for Region 10 of Guyana

President Ali donates equipment for Region 10 of Guyana

15th of January 2021

Dominica: Cabrits Marina marks significant progress, first phase to complete within 18 months

31st of January 2025

MSC Explorer II makes Inaugural Visit to Trinidad, passengers celebrate Carnival season

5th of March 2025