St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party opens Official Headquarters ahead of Centennial Celebration

The new headquarters provides a permanent home for the Labour Party, honoring past leaders and strengthening its role as a stable political force.

The St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party has officially inaugurated their headquarters, marking a significant milestone for the political party in nearly 100 years of party's service.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew made this announcement through a video message he shared on his social media. He emphasized the commitment that he made when he was elected in 2022 and called it a permanent home for the organization.

Dr Drew said that SKNLP was established in 1932 and is nearing its 100th anniversary, marking a historic legacy of political leadership and their service to the region. The leader took the moment to honour the past icons who shaped the Labour Party and helped the island grow and develop over the years.

He highlighted the role of Manchester, Bradshaw, Southwell, Limor, Douglas and many others whose contributions built the foundation of the modern labour movement, “The illusion of having a headquarters dogged us for years.”

He further admitted that the party has successfully raised the necessary resources to purchase the property that will proudly serve as the official headquarters of the party. He described the moment as “exciting, liberating, and a renewal of our great party.”

Dr Drew emphasized that the new headquarters will also serve as a central space for collaborations, meetings, planning and community building, “Finally, we have a home.”

He also highlighted the contribution of the SKNLP in the making of this headquarters by naming each minister including;

Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley

Next Deputy Leader, Comrade Konris Maynard

Senior Minister and former Party Leader, Dr. Denzil Douglas

Comrade Dr. Doyle Clarke

Comrade Kenneth Douglas

Comrade Leonata Nelson

Comrade Marsha Henderson

Comrade Samuel Duggins

With this new headquarters, St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party positions itself to continue leading as a stable political force both nationally and regionally.

“Let our party continue to build to higher and higher heights. Long live Labour for the good that we can do for all of our people” said Prime Minister Terrance Drew.