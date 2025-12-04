Dominica nears completion of Geothermal Plant set to power 23,000 homes by early 2026

Dominica’s nearly completed geothermal plant is set to deliver 10 megawatts of clean energy and power up to 23,000 homes by early 2026.

Dominica: The island nation is moving toward its vision of transforming to a green and sustainable country with the near completion of the Geothermal Power Plant. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit paid a visit to the brand new Geothermal Power Plant in Laudat. It is expected to commission in February 2026, which is expected to add 10 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy to the national grid by March 2026.

The plant’s completion is in its final stages. The infrastructure, which includes the main power plant and cooling units, is almost complete. The power plant has three production wells and one injection well at the site. Together, they will produce 10 MW of electricity using steam and hot water from the deep underwater surface of the earth. The energy produced will be delivered through a new transmission line, which will be both underground and resistant to hurricanes.

This is a major breakthrough for Dominica’s geothermal project. It is expected to reduce the island’s dependence on expensive and polluting diesel sources, which make-up more than 90% of the island’s energy. The new plant will ensure stabilization of electricity prices, reduction of carbon emissions, and improved resilience to climate change.

The geothermal plant will power up to 23,000 homes. It will also create jobs and bring long-term economic growth to the communities in Laudat, Wotten Waven, Trafalgar and the neighbouring areas. The plant will support local businesses which are currently using fossil fuels.

Prime Minister Skerrit said during his visit to the site on December 2, 2025, that he is greatly satisfied with the progress of the project. He confirmed that the plant will start supplying electricity in February 2026. PM Skerrit also recognized the work of the project team, which includes Energy Minister Dr Vince Henderson, who has been a key force throughout the project. He also highlighted the work of the Project Manager, Fred John, and the technical team, who were working on-site.

At present, the project is being supported by ORMAT Technologies Inc. - a company that has proven its expertise in geothermal energy. The Prime Minister also explained that Dominica will be working with ORMAT for the next 25 years to ensure smooth operating of the power plant.

This project is a part of Dominica’s goal to achieve almost 100% use of renewable energy by 2030. They are aiming to reduce dependence on imported diesel. Dominica is also working continuously to lower energy costs, boost local business and improve the quality of life for residents.

The geothermal power plant development is a partnership between the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF). These partnerships are a key element in Dominica’s transition to a renewable energy-based economy and toward a sustainable island state.