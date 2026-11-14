St. Kitts and Nevis hosts 2026 ECCU Bank of the Year Awards

Grenada Co-operative Bank, National Bank of Dominica and two other regional institutions received recognition for their work in technological innovation, customer service and community development.

14th of November 2026

St. Kitts and Nevis: The 2026 Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) Bank of the Year Awards was held on Thursday, November 12, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort in St. Kitts and Nevis. It was organized by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).

It brought together top financial institutions from across the region, as the ceremony recognizes achievements in various banking services, innovation, and community development.

Grenada Co-operative Bank Ltd received the top honor of the ceremony, as it won the ECCU Distinguished Bank of the Year and Technological Innovation.

The National Bank of Dominica Ltd. (NBD) also secured two awards, winning the Customer Service Award and the Support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Award.

“These achievements reflect our unwavering commitment to putting our customers first, delivering exceptional service, and supporting the growth and development of businesses across Dominica. We believe that great banking goes beyond transactions. It is about building relationships, creating opportunities, empowering entrepreneurs, and making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve,” said NBD.

St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Ltd. won the Corporate Social Responsibility award for its contribution to social development.

Republic Bank (EC) Saint Lucia Limited was honored with the Financial Education and Empowerment Award, in recognition of their efforts towards enhancing financial literacy and customer empowerment.

The awards are organized by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) to recognize commercial banks that contribute to the development of the financial and economic sectors of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

The programme covers several areas of banking such as customer experience, technological innovations, business development, financial education, and corporate social responsibility.

This year’s recipients represent financial institutions from four ECCU member states, reflecting the different ways banks across the region are working to improve services, support entrepreneurs, and contribute to their communities.

“The ECCU Bank of the Year Awards recognise commercial banks that demonstrate excellence, embrace innovation, empower customers, support businesses, and contribute to the development of the people and economies of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU),” read the post shared by ECCB on Facebook.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) congratulated all the award recipients and encouraged them to continue innovations within the bank sectors.

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