Caribbean Airlines shares Saturday flight schedule for passengers affected by cancellations

Affected passengers will be contacted directly by Caribbean Airlines, which is also urging travellers to verify their flight status and register for real-time notifications before heading to the airport.

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines has added more flights on Saturday, November 14, to assist passengers who were not able to travel due to cancellation of flights on Friday, November 13, 2026.

The recovery schedule includes services connecting Trinidad and Tobago with the United States, Canada, Guyana, and Jamaica, with revised flight numbers and departure times announced for affected travelers.

“Caribbean Airlines advises it is operating the following re-accommodation flights for passengers who were displaced due to cancellations of November 13, 2026,” shared the airline via an official Facebook post.

The additional flight, BW3481, will be travelling from Fort Lauderdale to Trinidad at 1:15 pm. It will replace the original BW481 flight.

Passengers traveling between Guyana and New York will be accommodated on flight BW3526, departing Georgetown at 8:30 am. The second recovery flight, BW3617, flies from Toronto to Georgetown at 10:15 am and then from Georgetown to Trinidad at 6:30 pm.

The airline has also scheduled BW3078 from Toronto to Kingston for 8:30 am and flight BW3601 from Toronto to Trinidad for 7:30 am.

Moreover, a number of regular flights have been scheduled for November 14. Flight BW520 from Trinidad to New York will depart at 7:30 am, while flight BW521 will depart from New York to Trinidad at 2:45 pm. Flight BW527 will leave for Guyana from New York at 1:30 pm, followed by its Guyana-to-Trinidad service at 9:10 pm.

Caribbean Airlines said its reservations teams will be contacting the affected passengers to provide updated travel arrangements. The airline is also encouraging travelers within the next 24 hours to check their flight status before going to the airport and register for real-time flight notifications.

“Customers due to travel within the next 24 hours are encouraged to check their flight status via https://www.caribbean-airlines.com/ and to register for real-time flight notifications and updates via https://www.caribbean-airlines.com/#/caribbean-flight-notifications,” said the airlines.

The airline thanked its passengers and other stakeholders for their patience as it continues to work to restore its operations and return services to schedule.