Two people swept away by floodwaters as search operation continues in Jamaica

Several roads in St. Catherine were closed after rising water levels, falling rocks and landslides created hazardous conditions, prompting authorities to advise motorists to use alternative routes.

Jamaica: Floodwaters in the Linstead region of the Rio Cobre in St. Catherine, Jamaica, swept away two individuals on Friday afternoon. Police and firefighters have launched an emergency search operation to find the missing individuals.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the St. Catherine Fire Department are working to locate the missing individuals as heavy rainfall continued to affect communities across the parish. It has also affected road transport, with some major roads being inaccessible due to flooding and other weather-related hazards.

Chairperson of the St. Catherine Disaster Preparedness Committee Yasheka Jathahan-Thompson confirmed that emergency teams were responding to multiple incidents across the parish.

Some of the routes affected include Knollis and Lluidas Vale main roads, which have been closed to traffic. Mountain Pass Road in Lluidas Vale has also become impassable. Authorities also closed the Bog Walk Gorge at 4:33 pm due to the rise in the water level in the Rio Cobre river.

The Flat Bridge was also shut down following reports of falling rocks and landslides along the route. Authorities said that these roads have been blocked as the floods created dangerous conditions for motorists and pedestrians.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the National Works Agency has advised motorists to avoid the affected regions and consider alternative routes such as the North-South Highway, Sligoville and Barry.

Jathahan-Thompson has also urged residents and road users to remain cautious while emergency personnel continue their response.

Search and rescue efforts are currently ongoing, with more updates expected as authorities assess the situation.