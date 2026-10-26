Fire at TSTT Compound in Trinidad destroys copper wires worth over $20 million

A major fire at the TSTT compound near Beetham destroyed insulated copper wires valued at more than $20 million, prompting an investigation involving searches, interviews and CCTV footage.

Trinidad and Tobago: A major fire broke out at the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) compound near the Eastern Main Road, Beetham, on Saturday. The flames destroyed insulated copper wires with an estimated value of more than $20 million.

Officers from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service said that three people are helping authorities investigate the incident and determine the cause of the blaze. The fire reportedly started at around 10:25 pm on October 24, 2026.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and worked through the night to contain the fire from spreading further. The blaze was brought under control by 7:35 am on Sunday, while crews continued their efforts to extinguish remaining hotspots.

One firefighter received mild burns and suffered smoke inhalation during the operation. The officer was brought to Port of Spain General Hospital for medical treatment.

Overnight investigations were conducted in Beetham, Laventille, and other areas linked to the case. Officers searched various locations and vehicles and questioned individuals as part of their probe.

Crime scene investigators also examined the affected compound, while authorities requested CCTV footage from the surrounding area to help determine the events leading up to the fire.

The exact cost of the damaged copper cables is still unknown. Officers are expected to determine the full extent of losses as the assessment continues.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Suzette Martin said that the incident is being handled with utmost seriousness. Officials said that deliberate attacks on infrastructure endanger the lives of civilians and rescue teams that operate in dangerous conditions.

Investigation is underway as the authorities gather additional evidence on the causes of the fire.