Golden Jaguars move closer to Promotion after 6-0 win over Cayman Islands

The Golden Jaguars have 15 points from five matches and hold a six-point lead over Puerto Rico ahead of their final Group A fixture on Monday.

13th of November 2026

Guyana: The Golden Jaguars continued their fine form in the CONCACAF Nations League by defeating the Cayman Islands 6-0 on Thursday, bringing the team closer to promotion and qualification for the 2027 Gold Cup.

played a dominating game at the National Track and Field Facility on the West Coast of Demerara, scoring 4 goals before the end of the half-time interval and two more shortly after the break.

Duke-McKenna was the standout performer as he scored two goals, while Omari Glasgow, Morgan Ferrier, Osaze De Rosario and Nathan Ferguson scored one goal each.

Guyana was in control right from the start, with Glasgow recording the first goal of the match in only the fifth minute and Ferrier adding the second a few minutes later. De Rosario made the score 3-0 in the 39th minute and Duke-McKenna completed the first half with another goal in minute 42, which led to a comfortable lead for the local team.

The Golden Jaguars maintained their aggressive play following the break in the match. Duke-McKenna scored again and was joined by Fergusan few minutes later. This brought Guyana’s total to six goals in one match. Duke-McKenna almost had a hat-trick towards the end of the game, but his shot hit the crossbar instead.

The result gave Guyana 15 points from five matches, with a goal difference of +20. They hold a six-point advantage over second-placed Puerto Rico, giving them a good standing before their final group fixture.

Puerto Rico’s remaining matches, including their game with Dominica on Friday, could affect the final standings. However, Guyana’s points and goal-difference advantage makes it difficult for their closest challengers to overtake them.

The Golden Jaguars will conclude their Group A campaign on home soil against Puerto Rico on Monday. The game will kick off at 3:00 pm at the National Track and Field Facility.

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