St Kitts and Nevis graduates first cohort of Cyber Security trainees under National Programme

St Kitts and Nevis: The government is celebrating the first group of trainees to complete the Cyber Nations Cyber Security Programme. The graduation took place on Thursday, November 27, 2025 at the St Marriott Resort. A total of 21 participants received their certificates after a 6-month period of theoretical and practical training.

The graduation ceremony was hosted by Permanent Secretary Naeemah Hazelle who also highlighted the need for this initiative. She said that the programme was introduced for groups of people including youth, persons with mobility issues, and those seeking jobs in the public and private sectors. Hazella also noted that the training will help people prepare for future jobs through real world attachments and placements.

The programme is a collaboration between the Government of St Kitts and Nevis and the Canadian tech firm, Protexta. It aims to train 100 native professionals to international standards in the field of cybersecurity. The training prepares the youth for global certifications and future job opportunities in a very fast growing sector.

Government authorities said that this project is a part of a bigger plan to improve the country’s digital skills and develop a strong workforce. They are focusing on St Kitts and Nevis to take the lead in cybersecurity in the Caribbean. The programme also supports the nation’s Sustainable Island State Agenda which has digital transformation at its core.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also attended the event. He handed out the certificates to the graduates and emphasized the country’s large-scale digital improvements. The government has established a Digital Transformation Unit and will introduce a new national ID system to enable citizens to access many services over the internet

PM Drew said, “But as we digitise, we must ensure that our systems and citizens are protected. That is why we are investing in training our people — so they can build and safeguard the very infrastructure that underpins our digital future.”