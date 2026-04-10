Search underway in Trinidad and Tobago for missing Saint Lucia national

The missing woman has been identified as Keena Emmanuel, a Saint Lucian national who was reported missing from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt. Hope Hospital.

Trinidad and Tobago: A search operation has been launched by the police for the missing Saint Lucian national, a female patient of the Mt Hope Hospital who walked out of the hospital on Sunday, April 5. Reportedly, the woman was in a vulnerable state of mind when she left the hospital and has not been seen since.

The missing woman has been identified as Keena Emmanuel, a Saint Lucian national who went missing from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt. Hope Hospital.

According to the information provided by the family members of the female, she left the hospital at around 3:00 a.m., on Sunday, without taking any of her personal belongings including her phone, footwear, and clothing. The relatives also stated that they have no idea what she was wearing when she left.

They also tried to search her and attempted to obtain CCTV footage from the hospital but e so far have been unsuccessful which forced them to contact police officers. The officers have since launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter when the woman left the hospital.

The officers are actively trying to locate the female while also urging the people to help the distressed family to locate the female as he was not in a proper mental state when she went missing. The missing woman has been described as a woman with very short hair, cut close to the scalp, and is sometimes seen with her head wrapped in a cloth and she speaks with a native Saint Lucian accent.

Officers also shared their helpline number 999, 555, and urged the people to contact them if they have seen a woman as described by contacting them or by visiting their nearest police station.

The relatives of the missing woman are very worried about her and her safety and are appealing to the community to come forward if they have any news or reports about her or her whereabouts.