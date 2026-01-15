Saint Lucia's Ministry of Commerce launches Virtual Training for Small Business Growth and Development
The training will cover key areas such as strategic business planning, financial management, digital readiness, and environmental sustainability.
15th of January 2026
Saint Lucia: The Ministry of Commerce is hosting training in Advanced Business Planning and Operation Enhancement, in collaboration with its Small Business Development Centre (SBDC). These virtual training sessions are a part of the MSME Loan-Grant Facility and are taking place from January 12 to January 23, 2026, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm daily. There will be repeat sessions everyday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm from the same Zoom link.
These sessions focus on the growth and long-term development of small and medium sized businesses. It will cover in-depth key elements of business development, including strategic business planning, financial management and bookkeeping, enterprise development, digital and e-commerce readiness, and business continuity and risk management. The programme will also address standards implementation, export planning, operational enhancement, and environmental sustainability.
- January 14 - Enterprise Development and Innovation
- January 15 - Digital and E-Commerce Readiness
- January 16 - Business Continuity and Risk Management Operational Enhancement
- January 21 - Standards Implementation
- January 22 - Export Planning
- January 23 - Environmental Sustainability
Participants will receive a certificate upon completion of all modules for each course.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Ernest Hilaire welcomed this initiative. The training is part of the government’s broader effort to ensure that local businesses have the necessary tools they need to grow, compete and access investment.
Latest
- WINAIR launches new St Kitts-Barbados route to boost Caribbean connectivity
-
Belize murder charge dropped after eight months in custody
-
West Indies announce U19 Squad for 2026 ICC Men's U19 World Cup in Namibia and Zimbabwe
-
Dominica to launch family court in bid to improve handling of family law cases
-
Saint Lucia's Ministry of Commerce launches Virtual Training for Small Business Growth and Development
Related Articles
21st of August 2024
16th of April 2024
23rd of September 2023
23rd of January 2022
13th of October 2021