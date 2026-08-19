Saint Lucia: Two men killed in separate Castries shootings as police investigate

Police have not confirmed a connection between the two shootings in Belair and Ravine Chabot, while investigators continue to establish the circumstances and possible motives.

19th of August 2026

Saint Lucia: Two separate incidents took place in Castries on Sunday that left two men dead, as police investigations remain underway. The victims were identified as 25-years-old Jamal Thomas of Belair, and 56-year-old John “Slade” Ferdinand of Ravine Chabot.

According to the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, officers from Marigot Police Station responded to a call of a shooting from Belair shortly after midnight, at about 12:39 am, on Sunday, August 16.

When they arrived at the location, they found Thomas with gunshot wounds on a concrete road. The doctor present at the crime scene pronounced him dead.

Officers from the Criminal Investigations Unit received another shooting report in Ravine Chabot several hours later, at around 11:10 pm. They found Ferdinand in an area heavily surrounded by vegetation with apparent gunshot injuries. He was also pronounced dead on the spot.

The Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigations into both killings. The police have not confirmed any connection between the two incidents. As of now, there is also no mention of any possible motives or suspects in these cases.

Authorities are also requesting individuals with any information which could assist in the investigations to contact the Crimes Unit on 456-3754. They can also anonymously tip using the Crime Hotline 555 or the Crime Hotline app.

Locals have taken to social media urging for better safety measures and punishments from the authorities. One user commented, "Stricter penalties are the options bcz ppl enjoying sitting in prison and being fed. It’s truly heartbreaking to see situations like this continue to happen.

Another person said, “Saint Lucia crime is increasing these days. Who knows whether the two were innocent or involved in some gang crimes. Hope police soon find something on both the murders.”

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Ana Allen

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