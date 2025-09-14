Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred wins Heat with fastest time at World Athletics Championships

Julien Alfred’s blistering 10.93 in Tokyo proved why she is considered one of the top contenders for the women’s 100m crown.

Saint Lucia: Olympic finalist, Julien Alfred achieved another milestone at the start of her World Athletics Championships which took place on Saturday, September 13, in Tokyo, Japan. The 24-year old sprinter from Ciceron ran for 10.93 seconds to win Heat 4, women’s 100m, the fastest time of all seven qualifying rounds.

Julien Alfred easily advanced through the rounds. Her time ensured her safe passage to Sunday’s semifinal, which is scheduled for 7:20 am Saint Lucia time. Alfred’s outstanding performance on the track helped her not only secure a spot in the semifinals but also solidified her position as the top-ranked woman in the event.

She had the world’s second fastest times of the season, right behind America’s Melissa Jefferson-Wood. The Saint Lucian sprinter won by a 60m mark, after she pulled away from her competitors early on.

Alfred recorded a reaction time of 0.182 in the heat which placed her 10th among the 24 semifinal qualifiers. The conditions were neutral with no wind assistance, as her heat had a 0.0m per-second wind reading.

Other leading athletes to qualify

Other top athletes also advanced. Jefferson-Wooden ran 10.99 to win her heat, while Great Britain’s Daryll Neita won with a time of 10.94 which was the second best of the day. Jamaica’s Tina Clayton ran in 11.02 to beat Great Britain’s Dina Asher- Smith.

Sha’Carri Richardson from the United States set a season best record of 11.03, narrowly beating Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson who ran 11.04. Ivory Coast’s veteran Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith won her heat in 11.05, holding off five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at 11.09. Italy’s Zaynab Dosso also advanced to semifinals with 11.10.

Alfred is set to be back on track on Sunday as the fan-favorite in the final, while another Saint Lucian athlete Aasia Laurencin begins her women’s 100m hurdles run which will take place on September 13.