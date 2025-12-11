S Hotel to build 60 homes for Hurricane Melissa victims in Western Jamaica

Cope further explained that the reason behind this initiative was the emotional messages that they were receiving from their clients overseas.

Jamaica: In an effort to help people recover from the damages of Hurricane Melissa, S Hotel announced that they will construct 60 one-bedroom houses for people in Western Jamaica. This initiative is aimed at helping people have housing after losing their homes during the category 5 storm. The total cost of this project is estimated at $21 million. This housing initiative is called ‘S for Shelters’ and is being led by the hotel with a goal to complete construction and have the homes ready before Christmas.

Hotel manager and brand ambassador Andres Cope highlighted the importance of this project during a press briefing at S Hotel Montego Bay on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. He said, “It is very important to our hearts. We really want to ensure that Jamaicans, especially with Christmas fast approaching, that they have a roof over their heads.”

Cope further explained that the reason behind this initiative was the emotional messages that they were receiving from their clients overseas. “We started getting calls from our guests saying that they felt guilty to travel knowing that Jamaica was devastated. This is just our way of contributing and assisting those who are without; and I would say it is a heart-warming initiative,” he noted.

The homes are being built for the long-term care of those affected by the storm. Strong durable materials have been used in the construction of each unit and are built to last for several years. They may be compact at 10x12 feet but are very sturdy and fully equipped, providing a safe living space.

“We know that there are persons, especially a gentleman who is paralysed, who lost everything; he was the first recipient of one of these shelters,” said Cope. He explained that they receive information daily and are dedicated to putting these homes into the hands of the people who need them most, including their team members, who lost everything in the storm.

S Hotel’s Projects Manager Tardo Nelson also said that the development process is going very well. The homes being built will last for a duration of at least a decade with proper care. “We forecast that they can last about 10 years or more if you continue to oil paint, water paint, do the necessary areas, this can serve for a while,” Nelson reported.

He further said that the construction team is very efficient as they have finished two houses in 24 hours. “We have a team called the projects department; these guys are very swift,” said Nelson.

The ‘S for Shelters’ project is one of the many actions that the hotel has taken to support the community and help those in need. As the holidays approach, their team is working hard to ensure as many people as possible have a safe place to live.