Royal Caribbean’s Royal Beach Club Paradise Island to open in December 2025

The Club will offer all-inclusive day passes, private beaches, pools, and themed areas, with options for both adults and families.

8th of November 2025

Bahamas: Royal Caribbean is all set to open the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in Nassau in December 2025. This new destination promises guests an unforgettable day at the beach, with world class amenities and stunning tropical settings.

The private beach club will feature two beautiful beaches and three sparkling pools designed for all types of travelers. There will also be three restaurants and ten bars, including the world’s largest swim-up bar, making it a dream place for those seeking fun and relaxation. Guests can enjoy an all-inclusive experience via a day pass which includes access to food, drinks, and beach amenities.

The Royal Beach Club Paradise Island offers two kinds of day passes. One includes an unlimited open bar and dining for guests aged 21 and above, while the second one features non alcoholic drinks and meals suitable for families and younger visitors. Both the passes also include access to beach chairs, umbrellas, showers, free high speed Wi-Fi and transport. Visitors can also enjoy various themed areas like the Family Beach, Chill Beach and Party Cove, each presenting a different atmosphere. 

This new addition to Royal Caribbean’s growing collection of private islands also includes popular names such as Perfect Day at CocoCay. Guests can also get packages for their beach club - Deluxe Beverage Package (entire cruise); Refreshment Package (entire cruise); Thrill Waterpark (Perfect Day at CocoCay); and Hideaway Beach (Perfect Day at CocoCay).

Guests looking for an upgraded experience can also book private cabanas that include day passes for groups. These cabanas feature comfortable seating, shade and personal service, giving a very luxurious feel to the beach day.

Cabanas (including day passes)

Family Beach

  • Ultimate Family Cabana - 12 guests
  • Royal Pool Cabana - 10 guests
  • Royal Beach Cabana - 10 guests
  • Beach Cabana - 8 guests

Chill Beach

  • Pool Cabana - 8 guests
  • Royal Beach Cabana - 10 guests
  • Beach Cabana - 8 guests

Party Clove

  • The Party Deck - 12 guests
  • Day Bed - 2 guests
