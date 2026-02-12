Regional Leaders congratulate PM Mia Mottley on third consecutive election victory in Barbados

With Barbados Labour Party (BLP) securing a third consecutive term in the general elections 2026, several regional leaders congratulated Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and her party. This showed the strong bilateral ties that Barbados has with other Caribbean nations.



Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis extended his well wished to PM Mottley via an official Facebook post. He stated, "On behalf of the Government and People of St. Kitts and Nevis, we extend warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Mottley and the Barbados Labour Party on their successful election victory."

He further added that her victory was a result of the strong support and confidence that the people of Barbados has in BLP and its Prime Minister's leadership.

"We commend your continued dedication to advancing the interests of your nation and to strengthening unity within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)," read the post.

PM Drew also shared his interest in increasing collaboration between the two nations, with a great focus on their long-standing friendship, mutual respect, and shared progress.



The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also congratulated PM Mottley and BLP for winning the elections. He also hugjlighted people's trust in her strong and bold leadership and thinking.

"Here in Dominica, we value the strong friendship between our two nations and I look forward to continuing our work to strengthen our region. Wishing you success as you begin this new term in office," said PM Skerrit by an official post on his Facebook account.

The President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Prime Minister of Barbados. He said that winning for a third consecutive term with a clean sweep showcases her great leadership, and support for BLP in each house in Barbados.

"Guyana looks forward with renewed optimism to strengthening the fraternal bonds that unite our two nations. Our shared history and common aspirations form a sturdy bridge across the Caribbean," noted President Ali