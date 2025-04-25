Jamaican Reggae icon Alkaline returns to London with bang, draws over 12k fans at New Rules Festival

Alkaline made his London debut at the New Rules Festival at Wembley Arena, drawing fans, celebrities, and football stars to the headlined show.

25th of April 2025

Jamaican dancehall and reggae musician, Alkaline made his remarkable return to London after a long wait of eight years. His sold-out performance at London’s OVO Arena Wembley drew a major crowd of around 12,500 fans, filling the show with special guests and unforgettable moments. 

Alkaline performed at the recent staging of New Rules Festival at the Wembley arena in the UK, marking the London debut of his headlined show. His show not only attracted fans but some celebrities and football stars as well. 

As the artiste took to the centre stage, the crowd cheered him in, joined him in his performances, singing along and matching his energy with every line. He began his performance with the opening notes of We Up, followed by his chartbusters like City, Company and Champion Boy.

Shedding light on his performance, the artist noted, “The energy was insane, it was an incredible night; one of those nights you just had to experience.”

Surprise performance by WSTRN 

Alkaline was also joined by rising dancehall stars Rajahwild and Armani, who were the opening acts. Both the rising stars delivered sensational performances and set the stage for Alkaline's long-awaited performance. The event also saw a special appearance from British hip-hop trio WSTRN, who performed their hit single ‘Txtin’ with Alkaline. This massive collaboration has since earned silver certification in the UK with selling over 20,000 units.  

New Rules Festival 

The New Rules Festival is a music festival which was created by Alkaline and New Era Productions. The event was first held in Jamaica in 2017 and since then it has become an annual event. The festival is known for its high-energy performances, vibrant experiences and a celebration of dancehall culture. 

After his remarkable performance in Alkaline’s UK tour. He will be headed to Toronto, Canada on 21st June, 2025. This marks the festival’s expansion into a new city as part of its 2025 multi-city journey. The festival will also return to Jamaica this summer after a long gap of three-years.

