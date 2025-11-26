Polling Survey predicts tough contest between ULP and NDP ahead of 2025 SVG Elections

Recent polls indicate a closely contested election between the Unity Labour Party (ULP) and the National Democratic Party (NDP).

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: The general Election 2025 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be held on Thursday, Nov 27, 2025. Amidst the ongoing tough battle a voting poll was conducted by UK based news website WIC News in Caribbean region, which presented a clear overview of citizens demanding change in their nation.

The voting polls showcased that a tight content is likely to happen between two national parties Unity Labour Party (ULP) and National Democratic Party (NDP).

The current ruling party ULP is running the country since last two decades and in these twenty years they have grabbed a good hold on fulfilling the demands of their citizen and developing the St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

NDP Leads The Polls

Surprisingly, the voting polls conducted by WIC News shows that people are slightly moving towards NDP, however, ULP is still in tough fight with them. The polls were organised among 15 constituencies which successfully collected total of 2101 votes.

Out of the total votes casted, the survey came out to be in favour of NDP with 1016 votes, leaving ULP behind with a great gap of 923 votes. Whereas 21 votes support other minor parties and 142 remained undecided.

As per the results of the survey done by WIC News, 49% votes of SVG supported NDP. At present NDP is leading ahead in 11 constituencies whereas ULP has just receiving support from three constituencies. 7% of them remained undecided and dragged ULP behind with just 44% votes.

The National Democratic Party (NDP) led by Godwin Friday has promised to the SVG people to bring transparency, work more on economic reform and lead the nation on a new path of progress and development.

Polls Show Active Voter Engagement

Leader Ralph Gonsalves of ULP and Godwin Friday of NDP are both strong respected leaders, marking great change in the history of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The 15 constituencies in SVG showed a competition between the two parties as in North Central Windward – NDP has received 32 votes and ULP is leading with 90 votes while in the South Central Windward NDP is leading with 59 votes, leaving ULP behind with 52 votes.

In East Kingstown NDP is supported by 73 votes and ULP receives 50 votes, and similarly in East St. George NDP is ahead of ULP with 90 votes creating a gap of 8 votes, leaving ULP with 82 votes.

Also, in Central Kingstown NDP is again ahead ULP with 84 votes and in Marriaqua opposition drags ULP behind with 49 votes, as NDP receives 54 votes. In central Leeward it shows a very close competition as NDP remains ahead just with one vote receiving 84 and ULP receiving 83.

Out of total 15 constituencies NDP leads in 11 constituencies, considering North Leeward, South Leeward, West Kingstown, Southern Grenadines and North Grenadines.

Whereas ULP has just gained lead in three constituencies i.e. North Central Windward, South Windward and North Windward. But there’s one constituency West St. George where both parties are being supported equally with 59 votes each.

The voting polls conducted by WIC News are not to be considered as final results, as the real elections are yet to be held tomorrow. The day will reveal who is going to rule the St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the next five years. But the survey has given an assumption that there’s a chance that the citizens might see the change they are demanding for by bringing NDP in service.