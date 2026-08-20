Police Investigate MBS Office Window Damage After Object Strikes Building in Antigua

Employees at the Medical Benefits Scheme’s Human Resources office were sent home after an object struck a window, as police separately investigated damage to three public buildings in St. John’s.

Antigua & Barbuda: Employees at the Medical Benefits Scheme’s Human Resources Department were sent home early on Wednesday, August 19, after an object which is believed to be a stone hit a window at their office on Nevis Street shortly after 1:00 p.m.

The HR Department is located above the MBS Pharmacy. Staff members were reportedly shocked after the object struck the window. They were eventually allowed to leave for the rest of the afternoon.

There is no information about who threw the object and what was the reason to do so.

The incident happened as police were also investigating damage at the three public sector offices along Independence Drive.

The authorities were also looking into reports of damage at the three government offices on Independence Drive. The glass doors of the Antigua

Public Utilities Authority, Treasury Department and Antigua & Barbuda Social Security Board were damaged overnight. The damage is believed to have happened between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Police are investigating the Independence Drive incidents. However, authorities have not established any connection between those offices to be related to the MBS incident.

The Medical Benefits Scheme offers financial and pharmaceutical support to eligible people in Antigua & Barbuda.

Members of the public have raised questions regarding this incident. Several people questioned whether security cameras were operating around the buildings and whether any footage could help identify those responsible.

Some expressed concerns that the incident took place during the day and called for those responsible to be held accountable. Some people also questioned the possible reason for the damage and raised wider concerns about the security and vandalism in St. John’s.

Investigation into these incidents is underway in order to establish the circumstances under which the incident took place and who is to be held accountable for this.