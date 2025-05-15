Point Blanche Prison in Sint Maarten set on fire by rioting inmates

MP Omar Ottley emphasized the need for urgent leadership and top-level coordination in response to the crisis.

15th of May 2025

Point Blanche prison in Sint Maarten was set on fire by prisoners in the midst of a violent riot on Wednesday night (May 14, 2025). Members of Parliament and Sint Maarten's United People's Party (UPP) are urging the Minister of Justice to do something to safeguard the lives of inmates and prison staff.

MP Omar Ottley stated that this is a critical moment that requires urgent leadership and coordination at the very top of Government. Also, MP Francisco Lacroes further stated that the security and safety of the prison staff and inmates should be their number one priority as they cannot afford to let bureaucratic delays to hinder their response during a crisis.

The UPP called on the Government to use all available resources, restore security, and visit the facility promptly for damages and risks. According to UPP, they should secure the human life working inside that prison facility and ensure proper humane treatment for all prisoners with dignity, despite circumstances.

Sources say heavy and thick smoke engulfed the prison and surrounding areas' grounds and skies. Reports also indicated that a number of guards vacated the premises when there was a fire, leaving the inmates locked within their cells.

Further, a video taken from within the prison when it caught fire went directly viral on Facebook. It showed parts of the prison on fire as some of the inmates held out in the burning cells.

Prisoner Dante Ottley shows courage during the fire

One of the officers, Prisoner Dante Ottley showed courage as he risked his life to obtain a set of keys from the prison office, open cells, and free inmates trapped as the fire consumed the building. 

In addition, witness accounts reveal that some of the inmates began rioting as a last measure in their struggle to get the attention of the authorities, especially Minister of Justice, Nathalie Tackling. These violent scenes were stopped by Ottley, who was able to persuade the inmates to return to their cells after the fire was put out.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

The barber who was apprehended for beating and burning Rayad Mohamed. Picture Credits: Fb account of Guyana News.

Man beaten and set ablaze in Guyana

8th of November 2023

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on the Samoa Agreement (Image Credits: Google Images)

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves set to visit West Africa

30th of October 2023

Trinidad and Tobago: Community Development Division extends gratitude over success of Charlotteville

Trinidad and Tobago: Community Development Division extends gratitude over success of Charlotteville

25th of March 2023

Guyana: Health minister Dr Frank Anthony meets members of IDRF Picture Courtesy: Ministry of Health

Guyana: Health minister Dr Frank Anthony meets members of IDRF

19th of November 2022

PM Andrew Holness reaches Jamaica

PM Andrew Holness reaches Jamaica to pay direct, urgent attention at threatening weather conditions

24th of September 2022

Barbados crosses 13,000 confirmed infections of COVID

19th of October 2021

COVID-19: 'We have to be tougher' says PM Mitchell

COVID-19: ‘We have to be tougher’ says Grenada PM Mitchell

8th of January 2021

BGT Trophy: Indian cricketer Nitish Reddy’s maiden 100 gives sigh of relief to fans in Melbourne

28th of December 2024