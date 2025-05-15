Point Blanche Prison in Sint Maarten set on fire by rioting inmates

MP Omar Ottley emphasized the need for urgent leadership and top-level coordination in response to the crisis.

Point Blanche prison in Sint Maarten was set on fire by prisoners in the midst of a violent riot on Wednesday night (May 14, 2025). Members of Parliament and Sint Maarten's United People's Party (UPP) are urging the Minister of Justice to do something to safeguard the lives of inmates and prison staff.

MP Omar Ottley stated that this is a critical moment that requires urgent leadership and coordination at the very top of Government. Also, MP Francisco Lacroes further stated that the security and safety of the prison staff and inmates should be their number one priority as they cannot afford to let bureaucratic delays to hinder their response during a crisis.

The UPP called on the Government to use all available resources, restore security, and visit the facility promptly for damages and risks. According to UPP, they should secure the human life working inside that prison facility and ensure proper humane treatment for all prisoners with dignity, despite circumstances.

Sources say heavy and thick smoke engulfed the prison and surrounding areas' grounds and skies. Reports also indicated that a number of guards vacated the premises when there was a fire, leaving the inmates locked within their cells.

Further, a video taken from within the prison when it caught fire went directly viral on Facebook. It showed parts of the prison on fire as some of the inmates held out in the burning cells.

Prisoner Dante Ottley shows courage during the fire

One of the officers, Prisoner Dante Ottley showed courage as he risked his life to obtain a set of keys from the prison office, open cells, and free inmates trapped as the fire consumed the building.

In addition, witness accounts reveal that some of the inmates began rioting as a last measure in their struggle to get the attention of the authorities, especially Minister of Justice, Nathalie Tackling. These violent scenes were stopped by Ottley, who was able to persuade the inmates to return to their cells after the fire was put out.