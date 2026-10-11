PM Terrance Drew highlights strong ties with Taiwan on National Day

Prime Minister Terrance Drew congratulated Taiwan on its 115th National Day, highlighting more than four decades of diplomatic relations and cooperation in education, healthcare, agriculture and sustainable development.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has extended his best wishes to Taiwan on its 115th National Day, reaffirming the strong diplomatic relationship of both countries. This also highlighted their commitment to cooperate with each other on matters of mutual interest.

In his message marking Double Ten Day on October 10, PM Drew reiterated the deep bond between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan, stating how the relationship has been greatly beneficial to both countries.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan had actually started in 1983 after the country gained independence. The official ties were formalized on September 23, 1983, and have continued for more than four decades.

PM Drew also shared his personal appreciation for the Taiwanese people. “I have had the pleasure of witnessing firsthand the warmth, generosity and genuine friendship of the Taiwanese people. It is a relationship that I deeply value, both personally and as Prime Minister,” read his message on Facebook.

He also extended his greetings to the President of Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, and the people of Taiwan, expressing hope for more progress and collaboration between the two countries.

“Today, I join the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis in celebrating this special occasion and extending my warmest wishes to President Lai Ching-te and the wonderful people of Taiwan,” he further stated.

Bilateral cooperation involves many important areas, including healthcare, education, agriculture, renewable energy, technology, and climate resilience. These efforts have contributed to the development of the two countries and created strong ties between the people.

Education has also been offered by Taiwan to citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis via scholarships and supported projects aimed at improving healthcare services, agricultural production, and technical capacity.

Both parties expressed their support for sustainable development, climate resilience, and agreement on mutual goals at a diplomatic gathering which took place in New York in July 2026.

Taiwan’s National Day, also known as Double Ten Day, marks the Wuchang Uprising which took place on October 10, 1911 and led to the formation of the Republic of China.