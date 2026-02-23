PM Terrance Drew confirms over 95% of CARICOM Leaders to attend 50th Summit

Dr Terrance Drew said nearly all Heads of Government have committed to the four-day CARICOM meeting in St Kitts and Nevis, highlighting regional cooperation amid geopolitical challenges.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and Chairman of CARICOM, Dr. Terrance Drew, has revealed that more than 95 per cent of CARICOM Heads of Government have confirmed their attendance for the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government set to take place in St. Kitts and Nevis from February 24 to 27.

Moreover, in addition to the regional leaders, representation from international partners and special guests is also expected at the 50th Meeting, continuing CARICOM’s close working relationships with its international partners. The international leaders and organizations which are expected to be in attendance include during the four day CARICOM Meeting of Heads of Government include representatives from the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Commonwealth, and the Afreximbank

On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, during a Round Table engagement with the media, the Chairman shared that 95 per cent of the leaders from the Caribbean Region have already committed to attending the Conference.

“So far, I can say that if not 100 per cent, 95 per cent of leaders have committed,” stated Caricom’s Chair.

This confirmation comes after Dr. Drew, was seen taking initiative and conducting extensive, proactive regional visits after taking office of the Chairperson of the CARICOM on January 1. The leader’s outreach focused on strengthening unity and building consensus with the Heads of Government ahead of the Conference.

Throughout January and February, the Chairman held discussions with different leaders across the community, including Guyana’s President, and Prime Ministers from Barbados, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Dominica, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Antigua and Barbuda.

In his address, Prime Minister Drew explained that the high-level face-to-face approach is grounded in hope and will deliver meaningful results at a challenging time for the region.

“There is no secret that CARICOM has been challenged and that the region has been challenged significantly because of the geopolitical situation,” he explained, adding, “But I have taken a very direct approach, one based on hope, pragmatism, and results.”

He went on to commend the regional leaders for their commitment, stating that their cooperation and engagement are a testament to their strong support and trust in both CARICOM’s shared goals and in St. Kitts and Nevis as a host nation.